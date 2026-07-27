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Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Dyne Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Dyne Therapeutics shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.11, up from a previous close of $24.44. The stock’s average analyst rating is “Moderate Buy,” with a consensus price target of $34.17.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share, beating analyst expectations of a $0.77 loss; analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $3.01 per share.
  • Insider selling has been substantial: insiders sold about 1.89 million shares worth $40.5 million over the past three months, while institutional investors own 96.68% of the stock.
  • Interested in Dyne Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 5030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DYN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $48,113.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,476,238.31. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 297,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $6,913,127.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $68,896.12. The trade was a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 1,892,879 shares valued at $40,500,030. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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