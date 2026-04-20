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Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Dynex Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Dynex Capital reported Q earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the consensus estimate by $0.01.
  • The firm declared a monthly dividend of $0.17 (ex-dividend Apr 23, payable May 1), implying a 15.0% yield with a 100% payout ratio.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.33 (two Buy and two Hold ratings).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 59.80%.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DX opened at $13.60 on Monday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,892,000 after purchasing an additional 257,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 313,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,235,018 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,468,000 after acquiring an additional 992,269 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,136,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 998,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,645 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JonesTrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynex Capital

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company's primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

Read More

Earnings History for Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

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