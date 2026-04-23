Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Eagle Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

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Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company's product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

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