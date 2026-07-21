Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana's dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Report on EBMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,995.80. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,404 shares of the bank's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,730 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 87.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the bank's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $67,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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