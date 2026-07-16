Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $23.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 36,933 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.05 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,995.80. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,757 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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