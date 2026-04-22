Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.

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Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 326,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,508. The firm has a market cap of $816.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,940,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,975,000 after acquiring an additional 307,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,082,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 117,156 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 644,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on EGBN

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company's product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

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