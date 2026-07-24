Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Eagle Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

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Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSI opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $224.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EFSI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

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