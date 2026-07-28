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Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Eagle Financial Services logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Eagle Financial Services, with two buy ratings, one strong-buy rating and two holds. The average 12-month price target is $42.25, compared with the stock’s opening price of $40.14.
  • Eagle Financial Services reported quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the $0.78 analyst consensus estimate by $0.37. The stock was down 0.8%, while its 52-week trading range is $31.44 to $44.00.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.24 and a 3.1% yield. Institutional and hedge fund investors currently own approximately 0.31% of the stock.
  • Interested in Eagle Financial Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

EFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 0.8%

EFSI opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Eagle Financial Services's payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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