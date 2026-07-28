Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

EFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Down 0.8%

EFSI opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Eagle Financial Services's payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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