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Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Eagle Financial Services logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Eagle Financial Services reported quarterly EPS of $0.41, missing analysts’ estimate of $0.74 by $0.33.
  • The company posted revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, while maintaining a net margin of 15.81% and return on equity of 10.17%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but slightly positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $42.25; the stock traded around $41.45 after the report.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.33), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.29 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 50,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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