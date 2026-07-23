Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.33), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.29 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

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Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 50,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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