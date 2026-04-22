East West Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $10.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

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East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $122.09. 1,809,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.84.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 28.36%.The business had revenue of $773.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting East West Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and strong fundamentals — EWBC reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.57 vs. $2.46 consensus and revenue of $773.8M (up 11.8% y/y). Net income rose ~23% y/y and management cited record quarterly fee income, loans ($58.1B) and deposits ($68.9B). Business Wire Release

Q1 earnings beat and strong fundamentals — EWBC reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.57 vs. $2.46 consensus and revenue of $773.8M (up 11.8% y/y). Net income rose ~23% y/y and management cited record quarterly fee income, loans ($58.1B) and deposits ($68.9B). Positive Sentiment: Net interest income and fee income strength highlighted — analysts and coverage pieces point to higher NII and fee income as drivers of the beat, supporting earnings leverage as loans and deposits grow. Zacks: Q1 NII & Fee Income

Net interest income and fee income strength highlighted — analysts and coverage pieces point to higher NII and fee income as drivers of the beat, supporting earnings leverage as loans and deposits grow. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target raises and buy/overweight calls — UBS raised its PT to $138 (buy), Citi to $145 (buy) and DA Davidson to $140 (buy); Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $133 PT. These lifts increase modeled upside and likely supported intraday buying. Benzinga TickerReport (Citi)

Multiple analyst price‑target raises and buy/overweight calls — UBS raised its PT to $138 (buy), Citi to $145 (buy) and DA Davidson to $140 (buy); Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $133 PT. These lifts increase modeled upside and likely supported intraday buying. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — full earnings slide deck, press release and the earnings‑call transcript/recording were posted for deeper diligence. Useful if you want management commentary on loan growth, deposit dynamics and capital. Slide Deck Call Recording

Investor materials available — full earnings slide deck, press release and the earnings‑call transcript/recording were posted for deeper diligence. Useful if you want management commentary on loan growth, deposit dynamics and capital. Negative Sentiment: Elevated expenses partly offset gains — coverage notes that higher operating expenses weighed on margin expansion this quarter, which could cap near‑term margin upside until cost growth moderates. Zacks: expenses

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

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