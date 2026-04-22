East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $124.84 and last traded at $122.8070, with a volume of 627142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 28.36%.The business had revenue of $773.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $767.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get East West Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. East West Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting East West Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting East West Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EWBC reported net income of $358 million and diluted EPS of $2.57 (up 23% YoY), with revenue of $773.8M, beating estimates; management cited record loans and deposits, and improved profitability metrics. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — EWBC reported net income of $358 million and diluted EPS of $2.57 (up 23% YoY), with revenue of $773.8M, beating estimates; management cited record loans and deposits, and improved profitability metrics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $133 price target (~8% upside from recent levels), providing near-term support for the stock. Read More.

Analyst support — Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $133 price target (~8% upside from recent levels), providing near-term support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market confirmation of the beat — Zacks and MarketBeat summaries highlight the EPS/revenue beat, stronger margins (net margin ~28%) and improved ROE, reinforcing the view that results materially outperformed Street expectations. Read More.

Market confirmation of the beat — Zacks and MarketBeat summaries highlight the EPS/revenue beat, stronger margins (net margin ~28%) and improved ROE, reinforcing the view that results materially outperformed Street expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available for color — The full Q1 call transcript provides management commentary on loan/deposit growth, fee income drivers and margin outlook that traders may parse for forward guidance cues. Read More.

Earnings call transcript available for color — The full Q1 call transcript provides management commentary on loan/deposit growth, fee income drivers and margin outlook that traders may parse for forward guidance cues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric analysis — Zacks’ follow-up piece reviews key metrics versus estimates and year-ago levels; useful for assessing sustainability of the quarter’s yields, credit trends and fee-income drivers. Read More.

Deeper metric analysis — Zacks’ follow-up piece reviews key metrics versus estimates and year-ago levels; useful for assessing sustainability of the quarter’s yields, credit trends and fee-income drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Official slide deck and press materials are posted for investor review, useful for modeling near-term loan/deposit growth and margin trajectory. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $169,099.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,807. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,891,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 808,331 shares in the company, valued at $95,237,558.42. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,221 shares of company stock worth $7,139,287. Insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider East West Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and East West Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While East West Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here