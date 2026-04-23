Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Easterly Government Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

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Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.98. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 76,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,308,000. TT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,046 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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