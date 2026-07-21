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Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Eastern logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Eastern Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 14. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 1.7%.
  • The company’s dividend appears well covered, with a payout ratio of 17.2%, suggesting earnings are sufficient to support the payment.
  • Eastern’s latest earnings missed expectations, reporting $0.11 EPS versus $0.50 expected and revenue of $59.68 million versus $67.74 million expected. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Eastern has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.82. Eastern has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $59.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.74 million. Eastern had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EML shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Eastern from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Eastern has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Eastern

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

Eastern NASDAQ: EML, based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.

The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.

Read More

Dividend History for Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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