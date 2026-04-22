EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.460-9.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 381,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $203.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.07. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 7.43%. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties's payout ratio is 127.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $188.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.76.

Read Our Latest Report on EGP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,563,000 after buying an additional 132,878 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 150,822 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,699 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 135,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company's stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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