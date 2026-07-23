Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Eaton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $15.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

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Eaton Trading Up 1.1%

ETN stock opened at $407.47 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $311.92 and a 1-year high of $436.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $403.79 and its 200-day moving average is $382.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Eaton's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,765.50. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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