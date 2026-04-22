eBay (EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $3.0180 billion for the quarter. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. eBay has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $107.34.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $161,865,000 after buying an additional 1,267,601 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $68,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in eBay by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 701,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $785,722,000 after purchasing an additional 692,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,031 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $180,300,000 after purchasing an additional 564,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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