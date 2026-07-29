eBay (EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $3.0168 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a twelve month low of $77.12 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay was mentioned as a stock pick on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which may provide modest additional investor attention and support sentiment. ServiceNow, Meta, eBay And A Health Care Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

eBay was mentioned as a stock pick on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which may provide modest additional investor attention and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating momentum remains supportive: eBay’s latest quarterly revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.09 billion, while adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share exceeded analysts’ expectations. The stock is also above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Recent operating momentum remains supportive: eBay’s latest quarterly revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.09 billion, while adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share exceeded analysts’ expectations. The stock is also above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Strong demand for limited-release products, including OpenAI’s Codex Micro device reselling at a substantial premium, highlights eBay’s role in secondary-market commerce but is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. OpenAI’s first hardware device debuted at $230. Now, it’s on eBay for $1,850

Strong demand for limited-release products, including OpenAI’s Codex Micro device reselling at a substantial premium, highlights eBay’s role in secondary-market commerce but is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: A newly introduced federal “Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights” could require large marketplaces to provide greater notice and appeal rights and limit inventory and fund holds. The bill has only eight cosponsors, making its passage uncertain, but it represents a potential future compliance burden for eBay. Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights Act of 2026

A newly introduced federal “Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights” could require large marketplaces to provide greater notice and appeal rights and limit inventory and fund holds. The bill has only eight cosponsors, making its passage uncertain, but it represents a potential future compliance burden for eBay. Negative Sentiment: eBay and three former senior executives agreed to pay approximately $55.7 million to settle a lawsuit involving the 2019 stalking and harassment campaign against a Massachusetts couple. The payment is relatively small compared with eBay’s roughly $52 billion market value, but the settlement creates a one-time financial cost and renews reputational and governance concerns. eBay, former executives to pay $56 million to settle couple’s harassment case

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,775.24. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $785,722,000 after purchasing an additional 692,805 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,624 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in eBay by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 97,757 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 198,492 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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