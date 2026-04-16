eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $111.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Arete Research from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Arete Research's price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBAY. President Capital raised their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.38.

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eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. eBay has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $101.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 108,280 shares of company stock worth $10,111,844 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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