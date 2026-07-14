eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential downside of 34.83% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.97.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68. eBay has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 88,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 944,008 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $85,858,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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