eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the e-commerce company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Evercore raised their price objective on eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised eBay from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.13.

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eBay Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. eBay has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — eBay reported non-GAAP EPS $1.66 vs. $1.58 consensus and revenue $3.09B (up ~19.5% YoY), signalling solid demand and margin expansion. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — eBay reported non-GAAP EPS $1.66 vs. $1.58 consensus and revenue $3.09B (up ~19.5% YoY), signalling solid demand and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong GMV, margins and capital returns — GMV rose ~18% to $22.2B; eBay reported robust operating margins and returned $639M to shareholders in Q1 (including $500M buybacks), supporting EPS leverage and shareholder value. Read More.

Strong GMV, margins and capital returns — GMV rose ~18% to $22.2B; eBay reported robust operating margins and returned $639M to shareholders in Q1 (including $500M buybacks), supporting EPS leverage and shareholder value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — Board approved $0.31/share payable June 12 (ex-div May 29), adding a modest yield and incremental support for income-focused holders.

Quarterly dividend declared — Board approved $0.31/share payable June 12 (ex-div May 29), adding a modest yield and incremental support for income-focused holders. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lifts — UBS nudged its PT to $110 (from $96), reflecting stronger U.S. GMV and category momentum, which can underpin buy-side interest. Read More.

Analyst price-target lifts — UBS nudged its PT to $110 (from $96), reflecting stronger U.S. GMV and category momentum, which can underpin buy-side interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America maintains Hold/$110 PT — BofA kept its stance, signaling mixed conviction despite the beat. Read More.

Bank of America maintains Hold/$110 PT — BofA kept its stance, signaling mixed conviction despite the beat. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trims target to $117 but keeps Overweight — a slight PT cut that still implies upside, reflecting fine-tuning rather than a change in thesis. Read More.

Morgan Stanley trims target to $117 but keeps Overweight — a slight PT cut that still implies upside, reflecting fine-tuning rather than a change in thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS guidance came in well below Street — eBay gave Q2 EPS guidance of $1.09–$1.14 vs. consensus ~$1.44, which raises near-term earnings visibility concerns and likely capped upside from the quarter beat. Read More.

Q2 EPS guidance came in well below Street — eBay gave Q2 EPS guidance of $1.09–$1.14 vs. consensus ~$1.44, which raises near-term earnings visibility concerns and likely capped upside from the quarter beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Prolonged marketplace outage raises operational risk — a multi-day outage with limited disclosure has created uncertainty about service resilience and potential revenue disruption, undermining investor confidence until fully resolved. Read More.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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