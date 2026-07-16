eBay's (EBAY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the e-commerce company's stock. Wedbush's target price points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the company's previous close.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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