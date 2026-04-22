ECARX (ECX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $204.25 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.90 million.

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ECARX Stock Down 7.0%

ECARX stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. ECARX has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ECARX from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECARX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ECARX during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX during the third quarter worth $59,000.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX's core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company's product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

Further Reading

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