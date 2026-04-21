Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

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Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc ( LON:EGL Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288 and last traded at GBX 277.20, with a volume of 485495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.44. The company has a market capitalization of £258.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc was formed on September 26, 2016 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

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