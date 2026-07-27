Ecopetrol (EC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $10.5468 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ecopetrol from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecopetrol

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,784 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 14.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 31.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its position in Ecopetrol by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 59,391 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA NYSE: EC is Colombia's state-controlled integrated oil and gas company and the country's largest oil producer. The company's operations span the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining of petroleum products, transportation and storage via pipeline networks, and the marketing and sale of fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Ecopetrol serves domestic demand in Colombia and maintains a portfolio of international investments and partnerships across the Americas.

In upstream activities, Ecopetrol focuses on exploration and development of onshore and offshore fields to sustain and grow hydrocarbon production.

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