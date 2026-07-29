Ecora Resources' (ECOR) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECOR. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 185 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ecora Resources has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 186.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECOR

Ecora Resources Trading Up 8.4%

LON ECOR opened at GBX 141.60 on Wednesday. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 64.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 155.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £353.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 5,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 per share, for a total transaction of £7,770. Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 5,560 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company. Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security. Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

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