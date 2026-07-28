Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.99 and traded as high as GBX 138.80. Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 131, with a volume of 366,253 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 180 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecora Resources has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 183.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £326.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 5,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 per share, for a total transaction of £7,770. Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 5,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company's stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company. Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security. Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

Further Reading

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