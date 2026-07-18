Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

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ECVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECVT

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE ECVT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.07 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,622 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ecovyst by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,292 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ecovyst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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