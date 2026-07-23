Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Down 0.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Edesa Biotech logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Edesa Biotech shares slipped 0.4% on Thursday, trading between $5.30 and $5.68 on volume that was about 45% above the daily average.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell (e+), Brookline Capital Markets upgraded the stock to strong-buy, and Wall Street Zen moved it up to sell. The consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with a $5.00 target price.
  • The company recently reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of -$0.49 versus expectations of -$0.24. Edesa is a clinical-stage biotech focused on vaccines and immunotherapies, including a lead intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 93,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 64,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDSA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Brookline Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edesa Biotech to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edesa Biotech from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDSA

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies. The company leverages a proprietary self-amplifying RNA platform to create candidates designed for both intranasal and injectable administration. Edesa's approach aims to elicit robust mucosal and systemic immune responses, with applications spanning infectious diseases and immuno-oncology.

Among Edesa's pipeline programs is a lead intranasal vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2, currently advancing through early-stage clinical trials.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Edesa Biotech Right Now?

Before you consider Edesa Biotech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edesa Biotech wasn't on the list.

While Edesa Biotech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines