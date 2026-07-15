Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.3990, with a volume of 134384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.0%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Edgewell Personal Care's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.93%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 679.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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