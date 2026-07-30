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Edison Inv. Res Has Pessimistic View of TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Wheaton Precious Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Edison Investment Research cut its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals to $1.25 from $1.89. The firm projects $1.40 EPS for Q4 2026 and $6.09 for full-year 2026, below the current full-year consensus estimate of $2.47.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with one Strong Buy and seven Buy ratings, producing a consensus “Buy” rating and a C$199 price target. However, Peel Hunt recently reduced its target to C$187, while Stifel and BMO raised theirs to C$250.
  • Wheaton shares opened at C$153.93, down 0.4%, with a market capitalization of about C$69.9 billion. The company recently reported C$1.78 quarterly EPS, declared a C$0.195 quarterly dividend, and an insider increased holdings by purchasing 225 shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Edison Inv. Res analyst L. Ashbourne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$199.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$153.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$125.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$226.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$181.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 65.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vincent Chun Yip Lau acquired 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$176.85 per share, with a total value of C$39,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$188,345.25. The trade was a 26.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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