Edison Inv. Res Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WPM Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) - Analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Edison Inv. Res analyst L. Ashbourne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $157.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2%

WPM stock opened at $109.34 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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