Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.6522.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,948.54. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,684 shares of company stock worth $8,811,739. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,399 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of EW opened at $85.93 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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