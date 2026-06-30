Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.39.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $92.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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