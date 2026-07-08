Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.09.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $56,576.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,693,565.40. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 57,958 shares of company stock worth $4,839,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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