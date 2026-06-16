Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the medical research company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company's current price.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 1,096,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,453. The firm's 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,399 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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