Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $88.7180, with a volume of 1681237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business's fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,686,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $434,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,270 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,688,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,419 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $310,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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