Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $89.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,181,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,717. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $82,518.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,058 shares of company stock worth $7,118,636. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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