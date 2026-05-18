Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $50,306.80 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) VP Daniel Lippis sold 620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,948.54. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $82.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,179,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,783. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,235 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 130,587 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,240.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,478,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,365 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,674 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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