El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.8750.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other El Pollo Loco news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $382,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,777,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,875,834. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,600 shares of company stock worth $3,715,166. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,296 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 648.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,767 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 132,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11,403.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,037 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,037 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company's stock.

El Pollo Loco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting El Pollo Loco this week:

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.78. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $126.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 28th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco NASDAQ: LOCO is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company's signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.

Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.

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