Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.2%

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Elanco Animal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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