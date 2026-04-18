Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.29 and traded as low as GBX 124. Eleco shares last traded at GBX 126.50, with a volume of 170,019 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Eleco from GBX 176 to GBX 196 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 196.

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Eleco Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.39. The company has a market cap of £105.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eleco Company Profile

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