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Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Electrolux logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give Electrolux an average recommendation of Reduce based on six reports — one sell and five holds.
  • Latest quarter showed a mixed result: EPS of $0.36 missed the $0.98 consensus by $0.62, while revenue beat at $3.96 billion versus $3.79 billion expected.
  • The stock trades around $13.77 with a $1.95 billion market cap and P/E of 20.55, and the balance sheet shows high leverage (debt/equity 3.57) with weak liquidity (current ratio 0.96, quick ratio 0.66).
  • Interested in Electrolux? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

ELUXY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electrolux to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELUXY

Electrolux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Electrolux has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Electrolux had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrolux will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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