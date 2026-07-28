Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 129.6% in July

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,443 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the June 30th total of 3,242 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Electrolux from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electrolux has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Electrolux

Electrolux Stock Performance

Electrolux stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,779. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Electrolux had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electrolux will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

Further Reading

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