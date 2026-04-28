Electronic Arts (EA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $1.9762 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.47. 256,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $141.19 and a 52-week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,878.79. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. PCM Encore LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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