Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.8240 per share and revenue of $1.4834 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $209.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.83. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $146.97 and a 1-year high of $209.36.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,490.30. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $2,237,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $870,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $673,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,120,086 shares of the game software company's stock worth $637,527,000 after purchasing an additional 769,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,988,359 shares of the game software company's stock worth $398,586,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $198.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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