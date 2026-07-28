Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.36 and last traded at $209.2080, with a volume of 4619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.07.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $198.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,351,080. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,507,721.53. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,058. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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