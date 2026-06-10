Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Electronic Arts stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 409,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $499,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,166,307.85. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,336. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the game software company's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the game software company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the game software company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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