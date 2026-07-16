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Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Electrovaya logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Electrovaya shares surged on heavy volume, with trading more than doubling to 1.48 million shares as the stock moved sharply lower from the prior close, reflecting heightened investor attention after recent news.
  • The biggest catalyst was a commercial agreement and warrant transaction with Amazon, which investors view as a potential gateway to broader deployment of Electrovaya’s battery technology and future business growth.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and HC Wainwright lifted its target to $15, while some commentary warned the rally may be overextended and urged investors to “sell the rally.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Electrovaya.

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,475,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session's volume of 698,280 shares.The stock last traded at $10.0860 and had previously closed at $11.76.

Key Stories Impacting Electrovaya

Here are the key news stories impacting Electrovaya this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Electrovaya from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electrovaya

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $472.03 million, a PE ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Electrovaya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electrovaya by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 395,101 shares of the company's stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company's stock.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya is a Canada-based energy storage company that designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery systems and components. The company's core business revolves around the development of proprietary electrode and cell technologies that deliver high energy density, rapid charge capability and enhanced safety features. Electrovaya's product portfolio encompasses large-format battery cells, modules, complete battery packs and integrated energy storage systems tailored to industrial, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In the industrial sector, Electrovaya supplies modular battery systems for material-handling equipment such as electric forklifts, automated guided vehicles and airport ground support vehicles.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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