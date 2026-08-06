Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1580) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11).

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ELDN stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.98. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.67.

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About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ELDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for diseases characterized by smooth muscle dysfunction. The company leverages a proprietary ion-channel modulation platform to identify and optimize small-molecule compounds that can either restore or inhibit smooth muscle activity, with the goal of addressing gastrointestinal, hepatic and cardiovascular disorders.

Eledon’s pipeline comprises several preclinical and early-phase clinical programs targeting high-unmet-need indications.

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