Elevance Health (ELV) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $48.8170 billion for the quarter. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $415.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $427.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $395.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.48.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $422.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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